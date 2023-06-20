Detroit's Monroe Street Midway sees high turnout for Juneteenth event

(CBS DETROIT) - Dozens were in Downtown Detroit celebrating Juneteenth on Monday, marking the first Juneteenth event held at the Monroe Street Midway.

Celebrating African American history and culture is the goal of the first-ever event.

"Detroit is a majority Black city and this is a great event that celebrates so many achievements in Black history and in Black culture," said Melinda Anderson.

The celebratory event brought out both old and young. Many attending the event say it's especially important for the youth to understand the successes and struggles African Americans have had in America.

"I believe it's important so that we can educate our children, basically on the history behind everything and how we are able to be free," Shatice Kelly told CBS News Detroit.

Although the holiday is aimed to reflect on ancestral roots, others are hopeful the momentum can be carried out year long.

"I'm hoping that they'll celebrate not just on Juneteenth but forever, next year, the next day, next weekend," Anderson said.

Attendees were given the chance to detail how they celebrate freedom. Organizers hope it's a moment that will stick with them for the long term.

"I want people to take away this moment of freedom in their everyday life moving forward," Anderson said.