Detroit's getting its own Monopoly board. Mr. Monopoly seen scouting locations

(CBS DETROIT) - Coming off the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit is in the spotlight. Now the city will get its own Monopoly board 313 style.

Top Trumps is looking for well-established Detroit businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic game.

Monopoly: Detroit Edition will replace the perennial board game's famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with Detroit businesses, nonprofits and landmarks.

The special edition board will include customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards and Monopoly money to ensure Motown is thoroughly detailed in the game.

"Certain pizza places, certain landmarks, I've heard the Fisher Building a lot, the RenCen, we got a whole bunch of non-profits that have submitted and been submitted for. It's a pretty diverse range; there's not one that's miles above anyone else. I know the Qline has come up and the people mover," said Tim Barney of Top Trumps.

Top Trumps is seeking recommendations from the public about which locations should be featured as squares on the board.

Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be submitted or sent to Detroit@toptrumps.com for consideration.

The Detroit edition of the game will debut this winter and be available in stores and online at retail partners like CVS, Amazon, and select local Detroit retailers.