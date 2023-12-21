Detroit Metro Airport sees one of its busiest days as holiday travel rush begins

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - They call it the most wonderful time of the year, but for the most part, people aren't feeling that way at Detroit Metro Airport.

There are long lines and long waits, but the silver lining is most people are flying into beautiful, sunny locations, like the Worth family.

"It means everything," said Tim Worth. "Family is everything."

"After these six days, I'm going to go home and be ready not to talk to them for a while, but it's the reason for the season."

The lines at Metro Airport Thursday thinned out fairly quickly.

People like the Worths are one step closer to their holiday destinations.

Kenzie Worth offered up a worthy tip.

"Come really early because some stuff doesn't go as planned," said Kenzie Worth.

Seven and a half million people are expected to fly to their holiday destination this season, which is a 3% increase from last year.

Metro Airport will also see 1.5 million passengers between now and the new year, which is a 10% increase from 2022.

If you want to travel with holiday treats like a pie, feel free. Bringing that pie in your carry-on is fine, according to TSA, but a holiday staple like egg nog needs to be in your checked bag.

Also, be careful with wrapped gifts. TSA may make you unwrap them.

For more information regarding wait times and rules and regulations, visit TSA.gov and MetroAirport.com.