Detroit Metro Airport launching program to help small businesses operate at Evans Terminal

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is launching a new program next week to support small businesses in the Evans Terminal.

The Small Business Operators Arriving Ready (SOAR) program, starting on Feb. 13, will allow small businesses to operate specialty retail shops.

Business owners who are interested in participating can attend the SOAR outreach event on Feb. 13. Owners can RSVP by Monday, Feb. 12. Click here to reserve a spot.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Airport Authority will also host a workshop on Feb. 19 when businesses will learn about the request for proposals process. To register, visit the airport's website after the outreach event.

The outreach event and the workshop will be at the Wayne County Community College District Ted Scott campus (9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville).

"Small businesses are at the heart of Michigan's economy," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a written statement. "Considering DTW's multi-billion-dollar economic impact each year, we are in a prime position to empower entrepreneurs as they take their small businesses to even higher heights. SOAR will also expand our concessions program by giving DTW customers more specialty retail options in the Evans Terminal."