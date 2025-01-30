Detroit flights to and from Reagan National Airport impacted by deadly D.C. crash

(CBS DETROIT) — Several flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport and Ronald Reagan National Airport in Virginia were canceled Thursday after a passenger flight and a Black Hawk helicopter collided midair and crashed late Wednesday night into the Potomac River.

Officials say American Eagle Flight No. 5342 was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 p.m. The passenger flight was traveling from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching a runway when the collision occurred.

Officials said Thursday that 27 bodies have been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter. It is believed that there are no survivors.

Nine flights scheduled between Reagan National and Detroit Metro were canceled Thursday morning. On average, more than 800 flights take off from Detroit Metro Airport each day.

"It's kind of scary because you think it could never happen to you, but you just never know," said traveler Darrell Siggers, who was heading to Miami with his wife.

Travelers CBS News Detroit spoke with Thursday said they were saddened by the tragic event.

"It's obviously a tragic situation, and we are sad to see it," said Brian Trauring.

"It's scary," added Siggers. "Shocked to see a plane go down as a result of crashing into a Black Hawk helicopter by the military. This stuff should be better coordinated. They have all these electronics and everything they need; this shouldn't happen.

"When instances like this happen, all you can do is pray for them; pray for the people that was lost, hurt, and probably lost their lives."