Detroit Metro Airport expects hundreds of thousands for Thanksgiving travel

(CBS DETROIT) - It's the holidays, which means the travel hustle and bustle is in effect. Millions are expected to travel nationwide for the Thanksgiving weekend.

"I'm thankful I'm home right now," said D.J. Miller.

Miller landed from a flight heading back to Michigan from Ireland. Other Detroit Metro Airport travelers feel the same way as Miller, glad to be at their destination.

Thanksgiving Eve proved to be a busy one for the airport. Fast-paced walking and luggage cover most of it.

"Miami, then we going to Jamaica, Barbados, then we're going to Punta Cana, and then San Juan," said Doevonne and Robert Green as they headed for their flight.

The Green family looks forward to spending their holiday overseas. AAA expects over 1 million Michiganders to travel for the holiday.

Some have traveled far and wide to reach the metro area.

"Surprisingly, the airport was really easy in Minnesota and a smooth flight to Detroit," Jenny Hosfeld said.

Thanksgiving is seen as a time when many join together and give thanks. The holiday weekend is also significant for sports. With the Michigan Wolverines and the Lions playing, travelers are thankful for it.

"Ohio State beating Mi…that's what comes to mind for me," Michael Hosfeld said.

Miller plans to root for U of M: "Ahh, Michigan is going to win! They've got to win."

TSA projects Sunday, Nov. 26, will be the busiest travel day. The organization expects 2.9 million passengers to be out traveling.