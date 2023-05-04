Detroit Mercy's Kara Wolfbauer exemplifies the student-athlete

(CBS DETROIT) - University of Detroit Mercy senior Kara Wolfbauer exemplifies the student-athlete.

"I go to bed at night thinking about how I want to get up and how I want to go and hit at practice," Wolfbauer said. "I want to get up and I want to go to my broadcasting class."

It's that drive that has Wolfbauer at the top of her class.

An outfielder on Detroit Mercy's softball team, Wolfbauer double majors in communication studies and psychology, owns a 3.94 grade point average and is the valedictorian of the 2023 spring graduating class.

Whether it's in the classroom or on the diamond, the team captain has figured out a way to swing for success.

"I'm not a big home run hitter when it comes to softball, more of a contact hitter, but I've kinda done it the same way with academics," she said. "I'm not looking for the long run. I'm looking for little base hits to get an "A" here and a good project here … and hopefully to get an "A" in the final class."

Wolfbauer's joyful approach is infectious and her teammates admire her leadership.

Those within the administration at Detroit Mercy agree that Wolfbauer runs the extra bases in the classroom.

"Double majoring in both psychology and communications really takes tenacity and for her it was her positive attitude," said Cynthia A. Langham, associate professor and communication studies department chair.

Detroit Mercy softball coach Marc Gillis couldn't agree more.

"It's very cool … it's probably the first time in my life I can say I know the valedictorian," he said.

As Wolfbauer's undergraduate career comes to a conclusion and she prepares for the May 13 graduation, she has some advice for incoming freshmen:

"Everybody who comes here is going to be the best at their high school. But you have to remember to be a team player," she said.