Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis to have jersey retired Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) - Normally in sports, an athlete's jersey is retired many years after that athlete leaves the team. But that's not the case for Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis.

Davis, who is capping off his fifth and final season as a Titan, leads the nation in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game.

Entering Thursday night's game against Northern Kentucky, Davis (3,543 points) ranks second all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring chart, trailing Pete Maravich (3,667 points) by just 125 points. The 6-foot-1 point guard owns the Division I career 3-point mark and is the Horizon League's all-time leading scorer.

Davis will have his No. 0 jersey retired following Saturday's regular-season finale against Wright State.

"I knew my jersey would be retired probably later on down the line, but not right after my college career would be over with," Davis said. "It's a special opportunity. That's something that doesn't happen a lot."

The first 500 fans that enter through the gates of Saturday's game will receive an Antoine Davis jersey T-shirt.

Tipoff from Calihan Hall is set for 1 p.m.