Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Mercy and coach Mike Davis agree to part ways after 1-31 season

/ AP

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 7, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 7, 2024 04:01

Detroit Mercy and men's basketball coach Mike Davis have "mutually agreed to part ways" two days after the Titans finished their season with a 1-31 record, the school announced Thursday.

Davis' departure also comes a year after his son, Antoine, came four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA men's Div. I scoring record of 3,667 points.

The Titans were 60-119 in six seasons under Davis, including 44-65 in Horizon League play. They began this season with 26 consecutive losses.

"On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy," athletic director Robert Vowels said in a school statement. "We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues."

Davis has made four stops in his head coaching career — Indiana, UAB, Texas Southern and Detroit Mercy — staying for six years at each institution. His career record is 412-360.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 3:30 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.