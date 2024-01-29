Detroit men bound over to circuit court for alleged human trafficking

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit men were bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on Jan. 26 for human trafficking, the prosecutor's office announced Monday.

On Nov. 3, 2023, a human trafficking victim escaped from Aaron Kaycee-Lynardo Streety, 38, and Bernard Desean Harris, 23, who allegedly forced her to perform sex acts with multiple men for money at a Warren motel, prosecutor's said.

Streety is charged with:

Human trafficking enterprise involving kidnapping

Criminal sexual conduct or death

Criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree

Prostitution/pandering

Unlawful imprisonment

Felony firearm

He is also being charged as a habitual third-offense offender. Streety was arraigned on Nov. 21, 2023, and his bond was set at $2 million.

Harris is charged with:

Human trafficking enterprise involving kidnapping

Criminal sexual conduct or death

Criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree

Prostitution/pandering

Unlawful imprisonment

Four counts of felony firearm

Harris was arraigned on Nov. 6, 2023, and bond was set to $500,000.

"Our pursuit of justice is resolute, and we stand united in the fight against the crime of human trafficking, advocating for the rights and dignity of the victims involved," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Both defendants are in the Macomb County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb.12.