Detroit medical marijuana center suspended, ordered to pay $75K

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit marijuana dispensary faces a 30-day suspension ordered by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) on Monday.

The provisioning facility license is held by The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens, and is also required to pay a $75,000 fine under the suspension order, set to begin Oct. 20.

House of Mary Jane representatives signed a consent order allowing the CRA to to treat the following allegations as true for the purposes of resolving the formal complaint:

The CRA conducted an unannounced compliance visit at the licensed provisioning center and observed multiple bags, backpacks, and duffle bags of suspected marijuana products that did not have the tracking identification numbers assigned by the statewide monitoring system (METRC) attached.

Respondent was advised not to sell or destroy the untagged products until the investigation was completed and until guidance was given by the CRA. The CRA also requested that respondent provide 30 days of video surveillance coverage required by administrative rule. Respondent failed to provide the 30 days of video surveillance as requested by the CRA.



The CRA returned to the provisioning center facility and inquired about the untagged marijuana products; Respondent then claimed to have destroyed the remaining untagged marijuana products. Video surveillance recordings of the product destruction were requested but not provided by respondent.

"The Cannabis Regulatory Agency has a legal responsibility to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public," said CRA spokesman David Harns. "Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry. Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable."

The CRA reminds its licensees that the Michigan Administrative Rules require, in part, all of the following:

Marijuana businesses must not have any marijuana product without a batch number or identification tag or label.

A licensee shall keep surveillance recordings for a minimum of 30 days, except in instances of investigation or inspection by the agency, in which case the licensee shall retain the recordings until the time as the agency notifies the licensee that the recordings may be destroyed.

Surveillance recordings of the licensee are subject to inspection by the agency and must be kept in a manner that allows the agency to view and obtain copies of the recordings immediately upon request.

Disciplinary actions taken against CRA licensees may now be viewed in the public-facing database for CRA licensees. To view disciplinary documents:

Click the "Find a Cannabis Business in our Database" button on the front page of the CRA website.

On the landing page, determine the type of license – adult-use or medical – and click the appropriate link.

Search for the business and click the licensee's link to see their landing page in the CRA database; all publicly available disciplinary documents will be linked at the bottom of the record.

Members of the public may submit their complaints online via the complaint submission process. The Citizens' Guide to Filing a Complaint is available on the CRA website and walks the complainant through the simple and easy process to file an online complaint with the CRA.