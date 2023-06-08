Detroit man to stand trial in 2018 killing of teen now accused of plot to kill witness

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who is standing trial in connection with the kidnapping and death of a 16-year-old in 2018 is now facing charges for an alleged plot to kill a witness.

In August 2022, Gerald Bennett, 63, was charged with kidnapping the teen, who was killed in January 2018 in Kalamazoo County. Bennett's trial was delayed as the court awaited a mental competency evaluation.

A superseding indictment alleges that while the evaluation was pending, Bennett attempted to hire a fellow inmate to kill an expected witness in the case, stating that he would fake incompetence to give the inmate time to be released and commit the killing.

Bennett is charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping of a minor victim, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. He faces life in prison if convicted of the first two charges.

"The allegations in this case are tragic, grave, and compelling," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "My thoughts are very much with the victim's family and my office looks forward to presenting the evidence against Mr. Bennett at a fair trial."

Federal officials say the case has been unfolding since 2017 when the teen accused James of raping her. According to an indictment, James contacted someone identified as "D.E.," seeking to hire someone to kill the victim. That's when D.E. referred him to Bennett.

Court records show James drove to Detroit to pick up Bennett before driving to Grand Rapids. The victim was abducted and strangled to death, and her body was left in the woods.

Bennett was arrested in July 2022 on a federal criminal complaint.

In April 2023, a federal judge found Bennett competent to stand trial for the kidnapping. If convicted, he faces at least 20 years in prison, according to a press release. If released, he must serve at least five years of supervised release and could spend the remainder of his life under court supervision.

Bennett was initially found incompetent; however, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons forensic psychologist found evidence to suggest he was faking his symptoms.

James was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder and rape of the teen.