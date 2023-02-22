Watch CBS News
Detroit man stabbed multiple times on Southfield Freeway over lottery ticket

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while traveling on Southfield Freeway Tuesday night. 

The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, on Southfield Freeway near McNichols.

State police say the victim contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that he had been stabbed multiple times by his passenger over a lottery ticket. 

The victim went to a Citgo Gas Station and was transported to a local hospital. 

Police say the victim is in temporary serious condition. 

After using license plate readers and other investigation resources, detectives were able to identify and take the suspect into custody. 

