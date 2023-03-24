Detroit man shot by truck driver on I-90 in Pennsylvania

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was shot by a Florida truck driver on I-90 in Pennsylvania.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit.

Troopers responded to the location, where they found the 42-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to his knee.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ervin B. Stubbs, and he was later located at the Flying J Truck Stop in Pembroke, NY. He had a 9mm handgun.

Stubbs was arrested in New York for criminal possession of a weapon and fugitive from justice warrant from Pennsylvania State Police.

arraigned and transported to state police in Pennsylvania to face additional charges.