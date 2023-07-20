Detroit man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations

(CBS DETROIT) - A 50-year-old Detroit man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and being in possession of a firearm.

Jeffrey Davis, who has been in custody since July 2019, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

"Removing individuals who inflict significant harm on our community by dealing in deadly drugs and high-powered firearms is a top priority," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "This significant sentence should send a clear message to those similarly engaged in such conduct that we will be relentless in our effort to protect our community."

Court records show Davis was a member of the TuffTeam drug trafficking organization and was responsible for trafficking firearms, fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana with three other people in Detroit. Officials say the drugs and firearms were being transported to Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Investigators seized 23 firearms, including two machine guns, as well as 69 grams of heroin, 91.99 grams of fentanyl, 215 grams of crack cocaine, and more than $10,000 in cash.

"Jeffrey Davis sold poison in our community while armed with a firearm. This sentence should serve as a clear message to all armed drug dealers in Detroit: If you pack an illegal firearm while peddling your poison, you need to pack your bags for prison," said James Deir, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF's Detroit Division.