Detroit man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor in Roseville hotel

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday to 25-40 years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor in a hotel in Roseville in December 2021.

Dewon Henderson, 37, was convicted in June on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a four-day jury trial.

"Our commitment to safeguard the innocent and protect the voiceless remains unwavering. This sentence speaks not only to the severity of the offense but the dedication of the Roseville Police Department. We send a clear message to those who would prey on the innocent that we will pursue you relentlessly, and you will face the full weight of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

In addition to his prison sentence, Henderson must register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, have lifetime electronic monitoring and pay fines and costs.