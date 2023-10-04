Watch CBS News
Detroit man sentenced for attempted mail fraud, identity theft in Pennsylvania

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man is sentenced in federal court in Pennsylvania after officials say he attempted to collect benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Milton Barth Reed Jr., 32, received a three-year sentence for attempted mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also received a three years' supervised release.

Officials say Reed was part of a scheme to file false applications for benefits using other people's information. Reed traveled to Pittsburgh in September 2020 to collect the benefits issued by the state of Pennsylvania.

Officials say other states were also involved in the scheme.

