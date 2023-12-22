Detroit man sentenced for armed drug trafficking, money laundering operation in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man living in Lexington was sentenced on Tuesday to over 16 years in federal prison, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Kenneth Hinton, 43, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in drug trafficking, and money laundering, officials said.

In March 2022, law enforcement started investigating Hinton, according to his plea agreement.

Search warrants were executed on Hinton's vehicle, his Lexington residence, and storage unit, according to officials.

Law enforcement seized over five kilograms of cocaine, firearms and ammunition, including an AR-15 rifle with several loaded handguns, officials said.

A financial investigation between the IRS and DEA found that Hinton was using the money from the sale of cocaine to deposit into bank accounts, and then buy several pieces of real estate in Detroit, officials said.

Hinton was required to forfeit $23,100 in drug proceeds, five firearms with assorted magazines, ammunition, and a Mercedes, as part of his plea agreement, according to officials.

Hinton has a prior drug-related felony conviction from 2021 in Fayette Circuit Court, officials said.

Hinton has to serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law.

When Hinton is released from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.