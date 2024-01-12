Detroit man faces up to 15 years to life for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking, officials say

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After a three-day trial, Reginald Hitchcock was convicted Friday on charges of fentanyl and cocaine trafficking, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.

Hitchcock, 46, of Detroit, was convicted of having more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute them, according to officials. He was also found guilty of possessing ammunition after being convicted of a felony.

Hitchcock was selling drugs out of his house and car on Detroit's west side, evidence shows.

A search warrant was executed on his home and car by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During the search, investigations said they found more than 290 grams of fentanyl, more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, and 11 rounds of ammunition inside a hidden compartment in the staircase.

Hitchcock was arrested in his car that had another 50 grams of fentanyl concealed in a secret compartment in the driver's seat, officials said.

"Our office will vigorously pursue drug traffickers who push dangerous drugs like fentanyl and cocaine in our community," United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. "This verdict is a result of outstanding work by the Drug Enforcement Administration from the start of its investigation through its finish."

Due to prior convictions, Hitchcock is facing a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, officials said.