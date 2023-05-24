Detroit man pleads guilty to torturing ex-girlfriend's dog

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man faces five to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that 56-year-old Julius Holley broke into the ex-girlfriend's home in October of 2022 and videotaped himself beating and torturing the dog, then sent the videos to the woman. The Yorkshire Terrier mix was left in a bucket next to the home.

Nessel says Holley has a history of violence against women and has convictions of criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence dating back to 1992.

"The torture of an animal, and for the explicit torment of those who love them, is a cruel exhibition of violence that is inherently linked with domestic violence," Nessel said.

She lauded the Michigan law that makes torturing or killing a pet to cause mental distress to another person a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. As part of his sentencing agreement, Holley is prohibited from owning a pet or contacting his ex-girlfriend.

The dog survived the attack and was taken in by Michigan Humane for the animal's safety.