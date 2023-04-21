Detroit man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $300K in unemployment insurance fraud

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $300,000 in an unemployment insurance benefits fraud.

Terrell Heard, of Detroit, faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Aug. 21.

Heard submitted applications for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) from April 2020 until July 2020, using the names of other people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. About $297,000 was sent to him through bank accounts he controlled and debit cards that were mailed to addresses he had access.

Officials say the fraud impacted about 10 identity theft victims.

"Fraud involving COVID-19 relief programs is sadly widespread, both in our community and nationally," U.S. Attorney Ison stated. My office alone has charged over 100 defendants with such crimes since the pandemic began. Today's guilty plea marks another positive step in our ongoing effort to bring to justice those who defrauded pandemic assistance programs."