Detroit man killed while walking on I-96 ramp after crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was hit and killed while walking up an I-96 ramp after being involved in a crash early Saturday.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received information about a crash involving one vehicle at about 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, and the vehicle was on the shoulder of I-96.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway of the Outer Drive ramp. Troopers administered aid to the man, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and a 41-year-old male passenger, the victim, got out of the vehicle after they were in a crash.

They were walking up the Outer Drive when a car driving up the ramp struck the passenger.

State police say the driver stopped after striking the man.

The investigation is pending the medical examiner's report and blood results.

"We want to remind everyone to stay in your vehicle if involved in a crash or a breakdown on the freeway," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you can't move off the freeway, stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and call 911. This is your safest option."