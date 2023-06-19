Detroit motorcyclist killed on I-94 in Romulus after crashing into back of car

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man was killed after crashing into the back of a car on I-94 in Romulus Sunday evening, state police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a large group of motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed on the freeway and were weaving in and out of traffic.

One of the motorcyclists, a 32-year-old man from Detroit, struck the back of a car while speeding. This caused the man to go airborne, and he was killed in the crash. The incident happened at about 9:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on eastbound I-94 near Wayne Road.

State police say the car's driver is cooperating as they continue to investigate the incident.

"We often see large groups of motorcycles traveling on the freeway at very excessive speeds," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Often, these riders don't have endorsements and are over driving their abilities. Often these mistakes lead to preventable fatal crashes."