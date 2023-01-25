Detroit man gets life in prison for child pornography, sex trafficking

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man will spend life in prison after photographing himself sexually assaulting a young child and forcing an adult to engage in prostitution, according to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Ryon Travis, 39, was convicted of producing child pornography and sex trafficking in July 2022.

Police investigated Travis in connection to identity theft.

Detectives searched his phone for fraud and found explicit photographs of child sexual abuse. Officials say these photographs depicted the penetration of a prepubescent child.

Police went to Travis' home a second time to get evidence, and they discovered a woman chained at the neck to a poll in the living room.

Further investigation revealed there were multiple women in the house, and Travis considered them his wives.

Police say he arranged commercial sex dates for these women.

When one of the women tried to leave Travis' home, he forced her to continue engaging in prostitution by chaining her to a poll.

"Child sexual abuse leaves an indelible mark on victims. The documentation of the abuse makes this crime even more egregious. This defendant also forced an adult woman to engage in prostitution by physically restraining her with a chain. The public needs to be protected from Ryon Travis, and this lengthy sentence helps to do just that," U.S. Attorney Ison said.