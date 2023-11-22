Watch CBS News
Detroit man flees authorities, sideswipes MSP vehicle in stolen Corvette

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after fleeing authorities in a stolen Corvette and sideswiping a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle. 

At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, state police were notified that a blue Chevrolet Corvette had been stolen and was seen in the area of I-94 and Telegraph Road. 

MSP says a sergeant requested additional units after seeing the stolen vehicle in the area of eastbound I-94 and Lonyo. 

Troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, with patrol vehicles in front of and behind the stolen Corvette. 

The suspect fled, sideswiping the MSP vehicle in front and continued eastbound on I-94. 

A pursuit occurred, and the Corvette, which had minimal damage, slowed down near Trumbull Avenue. State police boxed in the Corvette, causing the vehicle to come to a rest. 

The driver, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody without incident. 

He is being held at the Canton Police Department. 

The case is pending a prosecutor's review. 

