Detroit man flees authorities, sideswipes MSP vehicle in stolen Corvette

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after fleeing authorities in a stolen Corvette and sideswiping a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle.

At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, state police were notified that a blue Chevrolet Corvette had been stolen and was seen in the area of I-94 and Telegraph Road.

MSP says a sergeant requested additional units after seeing the stolen vehicle in the area of eastbound I-94 and Lonyo.

Troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, with patrol vehicles in front of and behind the stolen Corvette.

The suspect fled, sideswiping the MSP vehicle in front and continued eastbound on I-94.

A pursuit occurred, and the Corvette, which had minimal damage, slowed down near Trumbull Avenue. State police boxed in the Corvette, causing the vehicle to come to a rest.

The driver, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Canton Police Department.

The case is pending a prosecutor's review.