Detroit man finds success through pandemic-era tissue company

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man had an idea to use his warehouse space to start an unusual business.

When Jon Johnson shared that he would make his own toilet paper and power towel line, many thought he was crazy. That is, until three months later when the pandemic hit and tissue became a must-have item.

Potty Products are now the official toilet paper of Farmington Hills, and the Detroit-based brand is expanding its footprint across the country. Johnson talked with CBS Detroit about his brave venture.

For more information, visit potty-products.com.