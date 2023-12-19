Detroit man facing terrorism charge after making threatening calls to senior living center, police say

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Detroit man is facing terrorism charges after police say he made threatening phone calls to a senior living facility in Canton in early December.

Rhyon Colbi Maples Canton Police Department

Rhyon Colbi Maples was arranged on one count of false report or threat of terrorism and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Canton police say they used phone records to track the calls to Maples.

"Our department has noticed an uptick in threats made by phone or social media, threatening harm to public establishments such as churches, senior living facilities and private schools," Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement.

"Every instance of a violent threat occurring in Canton undergoes thorough vetting and investigation by the police department. Individuals participating in such acts need to be aware that digital footprints do exist, enabling investigators to uncover attempts to conceal identity. Canton Police Department will continue to investigate and seek prosecution on such acts, regardless of the actual intent of the suspected individual."

A judge set bond at $250,000/10%. Maples is due back in court on Dec. 26.