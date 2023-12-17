Detroit man dead following crash, shooting on M-39 near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 49-year-old man from Detroit is dead following a crash on southbound M-39 near Plymouth on the night of Dec. 15, Michigan State Police said.

The man was dead at the scene, according to troopers, who also noticed a bullet hole in the truck bed.

Witnesses were interviewed who said they saw the victim's truck lose control and hit another vehicle before it went up on the right embankment, investigators shared.

The truck hit the concrete wall and the victim was ejected.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, several shell casings and a shot spotter activation were found in the area, troopers said.

There is no further information on the shooters and the incident remains under investigation,

Anyone with information can call 855 MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.