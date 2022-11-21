Detroit man charged with killing neighbor, barricading himself in home
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.
This comes four days after police said he barricaded himself in his home, which caused a standoff with officers.
According to Detroit police, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, used a handgun to shoot and kill Michele Elder, 61, on the morning of Nov. 17. The suspect and the victim lived on Robson Street near the intersection of Joy Road.
The victim was found lying face down in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Lackey then barricaded himself inside his home, causing a brief standoff.
During the standoff, Detroit police said Lackey was upset over multiple issues. One of Lackey's main issues, according to police, was an Amazon package that was delivered to his neighbor last year during the holidays. Police said he couldn't get the package back from his neighbor.
That caused a conflict, which led to Lackey being charged with a misdemeanor. He was eventually sentenced to 60 days in jail for that incident.
Police said Lackey's family told him he had an arsenal of weapons, some of them military grade. It was unclear exactly how many guns he had, but police said he had nine registered handguns.
Police pointed out that long guns are not registered the same way as handguns. Upon learning that information, police told other residents in that area of Robson Street to leave their home out of an abundance of caution.
Detroit Police Chief James White said the hostage negotiation team played a crucial role in getting Lackey to peacefully surrender to authorities.
Lackey remains in jail. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Nov. 28.
