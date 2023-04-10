Detroit man charged with burying dog alive

Jacob Xavier Kasper Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing animal cruelty charges after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says he buried a dog alive.

Jacob Xavier Kasper, 20, is facing one count of second-degree killing/torturing animals and one count of abandoning/cruelty of an animal.

On the evening of Sept. 30, 2022, Detroit Animal Control officers responded to a home on the 1700 block of Evans Street for a report of a dog that was buried alive. After making contact with officers, Kasper surrendered the dog to Detroit Animal Control where it was euthanized on Oct. 1, 2022 because of its injuries.

It is alleged that Kasper buried the dog alive in the backyard of his home.

"Dogs are living and breathing beings. Dogs should be attended to even if they are sick and especially if they have been abused. No living being should ever be buried alive in lieu of proper medical or other standard care. This is not rocket science," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Worthy charged Kasper on Nov. 10, 2022. He was arrested following an investigation by police on April 7, 2023.

He was arraigned on April 7 and given a $5,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 13, with a preliminary examination to follow on April 20.