Detroit man charged in 2021 overdose death of 19-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man who died from a fentanyl overdose nearly three years ago.

Wayne County Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Aron Miranda with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, and felony firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say Miranda sold the drug to Jack McCarthy at a Detroit home in the 4800 block of Lonyo Street on Sept. 25, 2021. About an hour later, McCarthy's body was found inside his home in the 200 block of Westchester Street in Birmingham, Michigan.

Police arrested Miranda on March 12.

"We are pleased that the work of the Detroit Police Department resulted in the arrest, and now, the prosecution of Defendant Miranda in the death of Jack McCarthy," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 26.