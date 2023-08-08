Detroit man charged in non-fatal stabbing of 25-year-old woman at bus stop

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned on charges in connection to the non-fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old woman at a bus stop Friday.

Rodes Perly Francillion, 34, was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, at about 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 4, Detroit officers were dispatched to the 18300 block of Warren Ave. on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim, the 25-year-old woman, with a stab wound to her right arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say Francillion allegedly approached the victim while she was standing at a bus stop and stabbed her arm with a knife before leaving the area.

Detroit officers arrested him later that day.

Francillion was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 7. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond, and a bond re-determination has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22.