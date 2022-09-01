Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Deonte Close Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.

Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related.

"We have seen this happen before and hope that this does not become a pattern. While some protections for transgender citizens in Michigan are finally beginning to be recognized, their lives are still very much in danger," Worthy said in a statement.

Prosecutors say at about 3:39 a.m. on Aug. 27, police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Manistique Street and located Ricks on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her back and chest.

Dede Ricks Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Close pulled out a gun and fatally shot Dede. He was arrested later that day following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

"The fact that we have seen two homicides of transgender women in just three weeks shows the danger this community faces," Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said in a statement.

"Rather than being supported, we often hear people vilify the transgender community which fuels this kind of violence and hate. We are proud to work with Prosecutor Worthy's office on these cases, and we hope to bring justice to the victims and their families."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 20.