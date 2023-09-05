Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of man in vehicle near Joy Road & Lawton Street

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 5, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man that happened Friday.

Martell Lanier Blunt has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of Antonio Jenkins.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to Joy Road and Lawton Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in the driver's seat of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Blunt allegedly was in the front passenger seat of the victim's vehicle when he fired a gun multiple times, killing Jenkins.

He was arraigned on Sept. 4 and remanded to jail.

Blunt's probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 14, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 21.