Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 23-year-old

Nino Denzel-Westley Red Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Detroit.

Nino Denzel-Westley Red, of Detroit, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, he was arraigned on Friday in 36th District Court.

Prosecutors accused Red of shooting and killing Javonte Gardner, of Detroit, on July 18 during a verbal altercation.

Police were called at about 2:18 a.m. to the intersection of Tireman Avenue and St. Mary's Street for a reported shooting and found Gardner with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Red later that day.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 3, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.