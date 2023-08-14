Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at BP gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at a BP gas station last month.

Ricardo Williams Detroit Police Department

Ricardo Williams, 34, was arraigned on the charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm after he allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Desmond Nelson of Detroit.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the BP gas station in the 15440 block of West McNichols Road.

Officers were dispatched to the gas station after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the defendant and the victim allegedly got into an argument. The argument escalated, and Williams allegedly pulled out a gun and then shot and killed Nelson.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, he was arraigned and remanded to jail.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 21, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 28.