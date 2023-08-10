Detroit man charged in drunk driving crash that killed one person

Clinton Donzell Laws, 52, is charged in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed one person in Eastpointe. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing multiple charges in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed a man on Tuesday in Eastpointe.

Clinton Donzell Laws, 52, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, and driving with an open alcohol container in a vehicle. He was arraigned on Thursday and received a $600,000 cash/surety bond. He is ordered to wear a GPS tether, be on home confinement and not use drugs or alcohol if released.

Macomb County prosecutors say on Aug. 8, Laws collided with a man on a battery-assisted bicycle at the intersection of Gratiot and Stephens.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prosecutors say authorities found full and empty alcohol bottles in Laws' vehicle as well as a cooler filled with ice and full beer bottles. Laws was also found under the influence of alcohol at the time.

"This incident serves as a reminder that the choices we make have far-reaching consequences, and we will seek accountability for the loss that occurred," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled on Aug. 22, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 29.