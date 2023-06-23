Detroit man charged in arson of 7 Mile gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the arson of a Sunoco gas station on 7 Mile earlier this week.

Julian Waddell Miller was charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree arson, placing explosive near property causing physical injury, placing explosive near property causing property damage, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, arson – preparation to burn real property resulting in injury, arson – preparation to burn property – $20,000 or more, malicious destruction of a building – $20,000 or more, and felonious assault.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 20, at the Sunoco gas station in the 19300 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Miller allegedly entered the gas station, poured gasoline on the floor and lit it on fire, injuring a 27-year-old clerk from Dearborn. Police say the clerk was taken to a local hospital and was treated for first-degree burns.

Miller was arrested later Tuesday.