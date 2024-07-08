Detroit man charged after allegedly fatally shooting 29-year-old man with stolen gun, officials say

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to stealing someone's gun and then using it in the fatal shooting of another man last month, officials said.

Dwaine Thomas Hunt III, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm in the death of 29-year-old Richard Shorts, also of Detroit.

Dwaine Thomas Hunt III Detroit Police Department

Officers responded to the 19400 block of Warwick St. at 9:05 p.m. on June 4 after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the home, they found Shorts lying in the street outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hunt and Shorts had allegedly been involved in an argument when Hunt robbed an unidentified man of his gun. Hunt allegedly used the weapon to shoot Shorts multiple times.

Detroit police arrested Hunt on July 1.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on July 4. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 11, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 18.