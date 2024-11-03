Detroit man charged after 3-year-old allegedly shoots self with unsecured gun

(CBS DETROIT) — A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged after his 3-year-old son allegedly shot himself with an unsecured gun, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Richard Williams is charged with unsafe storage causing injury.

According to Worthy, the boy allegedly found Williams' unsecured handgun and fired it, striking himself in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 30 in a house on the 4000 block of Grand Street in Detroit.

The boy was allegedly under Williams' supervision at the time of the incident, according to Worthy. Police say a 2-year-old girl and a 2-month-old child were also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Williams was arraigned in court on Friday. His bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety, with a bond redetermination hearing set for Monday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 14.

"Another day. Another child injured with a loaded, unsecured gun," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a written statement Sunday. "Tomorrow it be another if we don't universally pay attention and take this issue seriously."

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 30, 2024.