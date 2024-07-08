Detroit man arrested after throwing cocaine onto the roofs of Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse as he ran from police

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested last week after he threw bags of cocaine onto the roofs of the Red Lobster and Texas Road House restaurants in St. Clair County as he was running from authorities, officials said.

Eric Talton, 29, was arrested by authorities with the county's Drug Task Force team on July 3.

The team members tried to arrest Talton at the Qdoba in Fort Gratiot Township, but he ran away from them.

During the foot chase, Talton allegedly threw 18.5 grams of cocaine onto the roof of the Red Lobster restaurant and 1.8 grams onto the roof of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Authorities recovered both bags of cocaine.

Talton was taken in custody in front of the Texas Roadhouse, and a search revealed that he also had $1,020 in cash on him.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, tampering with evidence, resisting and obstructing and maintaining a drug house.

Talton was arraigned and given a $50,000 bond.