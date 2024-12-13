Detroit man arrested after crashing stolen Jeep into Eaton County home, police say

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man was arrested Thursday after crashing a stolen Jeep into an Eaton County home, police said.

Michigan State Police were called to the CN Railroad Distribution Center in Windsor Township around 3 a.m. Thursday after two people were spotted attempting to steal a GMC SUV off the lot. Before troopers arrived, the two suspects left the SUV in the lot and ran away on foot.

While searching the area, troopers saw two Jeeps leaving the scene near Billwood Highway and Oak Highway. When a trooper attempted to pull over one of the Jeeps, the driver reportedly turned off the Jeep's lights and drove off at a high rate of speed.

The driver eventually lost control of the Jeep on the icy roads and crashed into a home on Oak Highway. The driver, a 24-year-old Detroit man, fled on foot into a wooded area and was eventually tracked down and arrested along I-69 near Davis Highway.

The second Jeep left the area. Police are still searching for that suspect.

Police say the Jeep that crashed was stolen out of Detroit.

The Detroit man was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, conspiracy, driving while license suspended, altering VIN with intent to mislead, and resisting and obstructing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MSP Trooper McPhee at 517-322-1907.