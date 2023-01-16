Detroit man arrested after stolen vehicle located in Livingston County

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were taken into custody over the weekend after authorities located a stolen vehicle in Livingston County.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, a deputy on patrol on I-96 in Howell Township checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck and discovered that it was reported stolen out of the Detroit Police Department back in December.

Authorities believe the vehicle was stolen from a manufacturer's lot in Sterling Heights. It was the fourth stolen vehicle found in Livingston County last week.

On Monday, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the arrest on its Facebook page.

On Saturday, January 14th, a Deputy was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck. The plate showed that it was stolen out of the Detroit Police Department in December 2022 along with a GMC Envoy. As the Deputy approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it abruptly exited I-96 onto Highland Road where Deputies performed a high risk traffic stop to take the two occupants into custody. The driver, a 26 year old male from Detroit, admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen and was subsequently lodged for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. The 2023 Ram pickup appears to have been stolen from a manufacturer lot in Sterling Heights on an unknown date. This is the fourth stolen vehicle recovered this week in Livingston County. Posted by Livingston County MI Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 16, 2023

"As the deputy approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it abruptly exited I-96 onto Highland Road where deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop to take the two occupants into custody," read the post.

Police say a 26-year-old man from Detroit admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen. He was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.