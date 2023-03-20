Detroit man arrested after driving recklessly with 3-year-old child in car

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Detroit was taken into custody after driving recklessly with a 3-year-old child in the car and then attempting to flee police.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at 16527 Inverness in Highland Park.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers assigned to Secure Cities Partnership patrols in Highland Park discovered a car driving recklessly.

Eventually, the driver pulled into a driveway at 16527 Inverness.

MSP says the man ran out of the vehicle, through the house, and out the back door while leaving his 3-year-old daughter sleeping in the car.

The 3-year-old was sitting on top of the buckled seat belt on the front passenger seat.

The man was identified as a 26-year-old from Detroit after he left his wallet in the vehicle.

According to troopers, while they were investigating, someone inside the house called the suspect, and they were able to speak with him. He eventually came back to the house.

The man was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including child abuse. The case pends the prosecutor's review.