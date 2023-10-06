Detroit man arraigned in non-fatal shooting of 8-year-old son

Detroit father in custody after 8-year-old boy shot in head with unsecured firearm

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned in connection to a shooting on Tuesday that left his 8-year-old son in critical condition, officials said.

Kayvon Barrett, 27, has been arraigned on four counts of second-degree child abuse.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at a home in the 14890 block of Snowden Street.

Officers responded after receiving a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the child allegedly found an unsecured gun and shot himself in the head.

Barrett was given a $10,000 cash bond, and if released, he must wear a GPS tether and was ordered to house arrest.

A bond redetermination is scheduled for Oct. 9. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 20, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 27.

"I am so sad to hear that another child has been injured by finding an unsecured gun. I don't know what more I can say. Lock and secure your weapons to avoid a tragic situation," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.