Detroit man arraigned on 26 felonies including armed robbery and sexual assault, police say

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and assault, the Northville Township Police Department said Thursday.

On Jan. 20, police responded to the area of Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive on a report of a robbery that turned into an assault.

Investigation shows the victim was "lured" outside of his residence where he was assaulted. The suspect forced the victim, at gunpoint, back inside his home where he continued the assault, police said.

The suspect then sexually assaulted a woman inside the home, police said. During this time, the suspect was holding the man and a 1-year-old child at gunpoint, police said.

Two suspects were identified and on Feb. 5, multiple authorities helped in searching the homes in Taylor and Detroit.

Javon Anderson, 29, of Detroit was arrested as well as a second suspect.

Anderson was arraigned on Feb. 8 on 26 felonies including:

first-degree criminal sexual conduct

armed robbery

kidnapping

home invasion

assault less than murder

felon in possession of a firearm

assault with a dangerous weapon

felony firearm offenses

Anderson's bond was set at $500,000 and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 16.

The second suspect arrested was transferred to federal custody to face federal weapons charges whose name is scheduled to be released after arraignment.