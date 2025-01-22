Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting woman, biting off part of her ear

(CBS DETROIT) — A 23-year-old Detroit man is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman at a Royal Oak Township motel.

Jacob Macklis is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to maim, assault by strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence and two counts of third-degree child abuse.

On Jan. 18, Michigan State Police responded to the American Inn in Royal Oak Township for multiple reports of a woman and children screaming for help. When troopers arrived, Macklis was reportedly holding the victim, a 35-year-old woman, by the hair. Macklis allegedly also punched the woman in the face in front of police.

Macklis is accused of physically and sexually assaulting the woman, including biting a portion of her ear off, as well as physically assaulting her two children.

"The level of violence in this case is shocking," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a news release. "My heart goes out to this woman and her children for what they had to endure. My office will pursue the maximum charges against this defendant because his victims deserve justice."

If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Macklis faces up to life in prison.