Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting 80-year-old man at Michigan Welcome Center

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man at a Michigan Welcome Center.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, authorities received reports of "a suspect grabbing several males by the genitals" in a bathroom at the center on northbound I-75 in Monroe Township at about 2:29 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

The suspect then physically attacked and sexually assaulted an 80-year-old Melvindale man in the lobby and dragged him into the bathroom.

The sheriff's office says witnesses intervened and the suspect ran out of the center on foot and crossed the northbound lanes of I-75 to a car parked on the southbound median shoulder.

Monroe County deputy Andrew Boski was the first to arrive and located the suspect in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

The man fled southbound as Boski pursued him, and Erie Township officer Frank Nadeau joined the pursuit.

The pursuit continued into Ohio, and the man was arrested after his car ran out of gas north of I-280.

Toledo officers arrived and lodged the suspect in the Lucas County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Michigan for various assaultive crimes and fleeing and eluding officers.

The suspect's identity is being withheld pending arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives at 734-240-7530.