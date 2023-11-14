Detroit man accused of kidnapping, murdering teen in 2018 dies awaiting trial

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who is accused of kidnapping and murdering a Kentwood teen after she accused him of rape has died while awaiting trial.

Gerald Bennett, 63, died in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 13, from medical complications, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for cancer treatment, and the following day, his health declined, and he was put on life support.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping of a minor victim and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Bennett could have spent the rest of his life in prison if sentenced.

Background on the kidnap and murder of Mujey Dumbuya

In 2017, Mujey Dumbuya accused Quinn James of Grand Rapids of sexually assaulting her when she was 15.

Officials say when James found out about the criminal complaint, he had hired Bennett to help him kidnap and murder the teen, who was 16 years old at the time of her death.

The two men kidnapped Dumbuya from a bus stop on the morning of Jan. 24, 2018. Her body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo days after she was kidnapped.

James was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Dumbuya's death, but Bennett convinced the court that he wasn't competent to stand trial. His case in state court was dismissed in March 2022.

Bennett arrested on federal criminal complaint in Dumbuya's murder

Investigators were convinced that Bennett was competent to stand trial, and in June 2022, he was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he worked with James to kidnap Dumbuya.

A jury reviewed the evidence, and in August of that year, they returned an indictment, formally charging Bennett.

He was taken to a federal prison facility, where he received a competency evaluation. The results of the review found that Bennett was competent and that he was faking his incompetency.

"While Bennett was in custody awaiting his competency hearing, he allegedly solicited another murder for hire in an effort to silence a key witness," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Bennett also allegedly admitted to inmates in the jail that he was faking his incompetency. On April 18 of this year, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent reviewed the evaluation and ruled that Bennett was competent to stand trial."

A grand jury reviewed more evidence in the case, and added the charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, resulting in death, and kidnapping, resulting in death. He was also charged in connection to hiring someone to murder a witness.

Officials say the jury selection for Bennett's trial was scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024.