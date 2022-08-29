Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, of Detroit has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Maine Street. Detroit Police Department

Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.

Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.